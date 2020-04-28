Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] is -79.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Denbury Resources Inc. [NYSE: DNR] traded at a low on 04/27/20, posting a -13.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.29. The results of the trading session contributed to over 33933959 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Denbury Resources Inc. stands at 27.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.12%.

The market cap for DNR stock reached $103.20 million, with 356.72 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.59M shares, DNR reached a trading volume of 33933959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Denbury Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $2 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Denbury Resources Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denbury Resources Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNR in the course of the last twelve months was 0.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has DNR stock performed recently?

Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 65.60. With this latest performance, DNR shares gained by 14.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.14 for Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4184, while it was recorded at 0.2647 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9553 for the last 200 days.

Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.37 and a Gross Margin at +38.91. Denbury Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.21.

Return on Total Capital for DNR is now 9.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.11. Additionally, DNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] managed to generate an average of $269,180 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Denbury Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Denbury Resources Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Denbury Resources Inc. go to 32.60%.

Insider trade positions for Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR]

There are presently around $120 million, or 73.20% of DNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 74,867,065, which is approximately 7.189% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,375,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.24 million in DNR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.81 million in DNR stock with ownership of nearly 7.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

102 institutional holders increased their position in Denbury Resources Inc. [NYSE:DNR] by around 36,810,687 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 28,022,955 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 294,293,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 359,127,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNR stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,299,771 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,155,600 shares during the same period.