CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] moved up 22.45: Why It’s Important

CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ: CTIC] jumped around 0.2 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.08 at the close of the session, up 22.45%. CTI BioPharma Corp. stock is now -31.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTIC Stock saw the intraday high of $1.19 and lowest of $0.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.93, which means current price is +74.19% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 221.21K shares, CTIC reached a trading volume of 2371213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTIC shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for CTI BioPharma Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2018, representing the official price target for CTI BioPharma Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on CTIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CTI BioPharma Corp. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

How has CTIC stock performed recently?

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00. With this latest performance, CTIC shares gained by 16.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.28 for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9470, while it was recorded at 0.9240 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9535 for the last 200 days.

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1193.33. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1196.41.

Return on Total Capital for CTIC is now -80.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.00. Additionally, CTIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] managed to generate an average of -$1,600,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.CTI BioPharma Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CTI BioPharma Corp. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTIC.

Insider trade positions for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]

There are presently around $22 million, or 46.00% of CTIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTIC stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 6,929,690, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.39% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.41 million in CTIC stocks shares; and STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.31 million in CTIC stock with ownership of nearly 1.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ:CTIC] by around 633,909 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 907,161 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 23,363,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,904,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTIC stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,029 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 437,928 shares during the same period.