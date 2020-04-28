Cowen slashes price target on Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] – find out why.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] closed the trading session at $22.16 on 04/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.00, while the highest price level was $23.44. The stocks have a year to date performance of -62.11 percent and weekly performance of -6.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -61.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 33.36M shares, DAL reached to a volume of 50039084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $38.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

DAL stock trade performance evaluation

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.26. With this latest performance, DAL shares dropped by -30.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.25 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.54, while it was recorded at 22.52 for the last single week of trading, and 51.99 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.16 and a Gross Margin at +22.17. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.14.

Return on Total Capital for DAL is now 21.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.35. Additionally, DAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] managed to generate an average of $52,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Delta Air Lines Inc. posted 2.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.28/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines Inc. go to 3.85%.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,494 million, or 88.70% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 70,910,456, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,812,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $981.83 million in DAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $770.6 million in DAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

598 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 43,776,338 shares. Additionally, 535 investors decreased positions by around 49,956,182 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 463,806,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 557,538,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 181 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,957,317 shares, while 145 institutional investors sold positions of 5,564,631 shares during the same period.