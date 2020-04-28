Cowen Initiated Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AXSM] price surged by 24.35 percent to reach at $18.6. A sum of 6260487 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 883.91K shares. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $109.525 and dropped to a low of $87.10 until finishing in the latest session at $95.00.

The one-year AXSM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.03. The average equity rating for AXSM stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXSM shares is $137.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXSM stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $170 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on December 30, 2019, representing the official price target for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $170, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on AXSM stock. On December 16, 2019, analysts increased their price target for AXSM shares from 65 to 158.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is set at 8.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.05.

AXSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.55. With this latest performance, AXSM shares gained by 49.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 307.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 438.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.99 for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.76, while it was recorded at 75.77 for the last single week of trading, and 51.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for AXSM is now -65.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.15. Additionally, AXSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] managed to generate an average of -$1,518,782 per employee.Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.00 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

AXSM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXSM.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,702 million, or 60.70% of AXSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXSM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,160,246, which is approximately 19.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 1,606,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.77 million in AXSM stocks shares; and VHCP MANAGEMENT III, LLC, currently with $118.27 million in AXSM stock with ownership of nearly -3.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AXSM] by around 6,704,797 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 3,257,232 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 12,313,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,275,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXSM stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,616,363 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 452,732 shares during the same period.