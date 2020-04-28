Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] is -15.69% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] gained 6.17% or 0.05 points to close at $0.86 with a heavy trading volume of 3382695 shares. It opened the trading session at $0.83, the shares rose to $1.12 and dropped to $0.7901, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CTXR points out that the company has recorded 53.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -115.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 642.61K shares, CTXR reached to a volume of 3382695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTXR shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for CTXR stock

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.55. With this latest performance, CTXR shares gained by 68.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.24 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6753, while it was recorded at 0.7680 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8108 for the last 200 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CTXR is now -59.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.71. Additionally, CTXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] managed to generate an average of -$1,729,127 per employee.Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTXR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 12.50% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 467,228, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 39.08% of the total institutional ownership; ARGENT WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 164,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133000.0 in CTXR stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $20000.0 in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR] by around 199,603 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 3,176,819 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,691,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 685,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 199,603 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 3,172,881 shares during the same period.