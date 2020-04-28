Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] moved up 3.20: Why It’s Important

By Misty Lee
Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE: CAH] closed the trading session at $51.93 on 04/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $50.62, while the highest price level was $53.05. The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.67 percent and weekly performance of 2.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, CAH reached to a volume of 2208674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $54.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cardinal Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $57 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Cardinal Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health Inc. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 13.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CAH stock trade performance evaluation

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, CAH shares gained by 14.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.57 for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.98, while it was recorded at 49.78 for the last single week of trading, and 49.77 for the last 200 days.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.25 and a Gross Margin at +4.33. Cardinal Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.94.

Return on Total Capital for CAH is now 12.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.91. Additionally, CAH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] managed to generate an average of $27,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.60.Cardinal Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardinal Health Inc. posted 1.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.43/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health Inc. go to 4.72%.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,037 million, or 90.90% of CAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,627,228, which is approximately -2.358% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,328,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in CAH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.09 billion in CAH stock with ownership of nearly -0.88% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardinal Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 342 institutional holders increased their position in Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE:CAH] by around 15,285,487 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 19,995,600 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 223,797,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,078,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAH stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,809,439 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,512,105 shares during the same period.

