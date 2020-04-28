Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] moved down -4.16: Why It’s Important

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE: CPE] slipped around -0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.56 at the close of the session, down -4.16%. Callon Petroleum Company stock is now -88.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CPE Stock saw the intraday high of $0.579 and lowest of $0.4922 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.47, which means current price is +47.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 28.57M shares, CPE reached a trading volume of 34714021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPE shares is $1.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Callon Petroleum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Callon Petroleum Company stock. On March 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CPE shares from 7 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callon Petroleum Company is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has CPE stock performed recently?

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.58. With this latest performance, CPE shares dropped by -15.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.95 for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0580, while it was recorded at 0.5157 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4334 for the last 200 days.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.78 and a Gross Margin at +44.04. Callon Petroleum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.11.

Return on Total Capital for CPE is now 4.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.33. Additionally, CPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] managed to generate an average of $143,006 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Callon Petroleum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Callon Petroleum Company posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callon Petroleum Company go to 5.26%.

Insider trade positions for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]

There are presently around $262 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 61,419,944, which is approximately 4.267% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,484,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.43 million in CPE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $15.31 million in CPE stock with ownership of nearly -5.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

168 institutional holders increased their position in Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE] by around 52,200,233 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 179,323,413 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 213,601,322 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 445,124,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPE stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,595,320 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 105,744,389 shares during the same period.