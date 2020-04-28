Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Industry

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] Is Currently 22.56 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] closed the trading session at $6.41 on 04/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.44, while the highest price level was $6.89. The stocks have a year to date performance of -62.95 percent and weekly performance of 40.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -59.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.63M shares, BBBY reached to a volume of 34105250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $6.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $15 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBBY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

BBBY stock trade performance evaluation

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.88. With this latest performance, BBBY shares gained by 31.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.24 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.01, while it was recorded at 5.14 for the last single week of trading, and 11.16 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.04 and a Gross Margin at +31.74. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.50.

Return on Total Capital for BBBY is now -2.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 213.62. Additionally, BBBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 187.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.75.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBBY.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $743 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 15,021,721, which is approximately -2.155% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,921,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.04 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $64.96 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -5.972% of the company’s market capitalization.

140 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 16,505,202 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 23,314,310 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 102,221,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,040,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,943,266 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 5,553,881 shares during the same period.

