B. Riley FBR slashes price target on Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] – find out why.

Smith Micro Software Inc. [NASDAQ: SMSI] closed the trading session at $4.50 on 04/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.38, while the highest price level was $5.36. The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.07 percent and weekly performance of -10.89 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 829.65K shares, SMSI reached to a volume of 2135869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMSI shares is $10.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Smith Micro Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Smith Micro Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.10, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on SMSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smith Micro Software Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMSI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.00.

SMSI stock trade performance evaluation

Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.89. With this latest performance, SMSI shares gained by 6.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.68 for Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.74, while it was recorded at 5.03 for the last single week of trading, and 5.06 for the last 200 days.

Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.76 and a Gross Margin at +90.02. Smith Micro Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.74.

Return on Total Capital for SMSI is now 27.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.37. Additionally, SMSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] managed to generate an average of $54,152 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Smith Micro Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Smith Micro Software Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Smith Micro Software Inc. go to 10.75%.

Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37 million, or 21.00% of SMSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,909,802, which is approximately 62.595% of the company’s market cap and around 13.40% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 538,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.81 million in SMSI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.64 million in SMSI stock with ownership of nearly 20.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smith Micro Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Smith Micro Software Inc. [NASDAQ:SMSI] by around 3,154,150 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,308,080 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,614,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,076,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMSI stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,713,007 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,261,470 shares during the same period.