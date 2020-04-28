B. Riley FBR slashes price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] – find out why.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE: AHT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.50% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.70%. Over the last 12 months, AHT stock dropped by -86.63%. The one-year Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.32. The average equity rating for AHT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $73.15 million, with 101.10 million shares outstanding and 97.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 997.19K shares, AHT stock reached a trading volume of 1814159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHT shares is $1.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $4, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on AHT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60.

AHT Stock Performance Analysis:

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.70. With this latest performance, AHT shares dropped by -13.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.08 for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2504, while it was recorded at 0.6489 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4034 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.67 and a Gross Margin at +9.54. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.59.

Return on Total Capital for AHT is now -2.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,547.76. Additionally, AHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 328.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.91.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

AHT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. go to 5.00%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36 million, or 58.40% of AHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,089,192, which is approximately -14.162% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,243,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.53 million in AHT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $4.41 million in AHT stock with ownership of nearly 10.739% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE:AHT] by around 3,703,486 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 6,662,536 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 47,699,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,065,508 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHT stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,248,901 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 821,269 shares during the same period.