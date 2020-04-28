Atlantic Equities slashes price target on Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] – find out why.

Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ: ADSK] gained 1.20% on the last trading session, reaching $182.51 price per share at the time. Autodesk Inc. represents 219.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.02 billion with the latest information. ADSK stock price has been found in the range of $182.24 to $186.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, ADSK reached a trading volume of 1683680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADSK shares is $205.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Autodesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Autodesk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $230, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on ADSK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autodesk Inc. is set at 10.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADSK in the course of the last twelve months was 29.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ADSK stock

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, ADSK shares gained by 13.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.18 for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.58, while it was recorded at 176.76 for the last single week of trading, and 166.47 for the last 200 days.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.97 and a Gross Margin at +88.87. Autodesk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.59.

Return on Total Capital for ADSK is now 16.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.34. Additionally, ADSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] managed to generate an average of $21,238 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Autodesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Autodesk Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADSK.

An analysis of insider ownership at Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]

There are presently around $36,930 million, or 96.90% of ADSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADSK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,235,613, which is approximately -0.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,501,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.16 billion in ADSK stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.48 billion in ADSK stock with ownership of nearly -15.163% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Autodesk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 379 institutional holders increased their position in Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ:ADSK] by around 10,407,444 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 17,763,125 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 176,600,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,771,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADSK stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,233,647 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,673,645 shares during the same period.