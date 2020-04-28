Apache Corporation [APA] stock Upgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $4.50

Apache Corporation [NYSE: APA] plunged by -$0.19 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $10.80 during the day while it closed the day at $10.50. Apache Corporation stock has also gained 23.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APA stock has declined by -63.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -54.80% and lost -58.97% year-on date.

The market cap for APA stock reached $3.96 billion, with 377.00 million shares outstanding and 375.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.31M shares, APA reached a trading volume of 25408296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apache Corporation [APA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APA shares is $10.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Apache Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Apache Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apache Corporation is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for APA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for APA in the course of the last twelve months was 1.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

APA stock trade performance evaluation

Apache Corporation [APA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.82. With this latest performance, APA shares gained by 82.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.08 for Apache Corporation [APA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.65, while it was recorded at 9.94 for the last single week of trading, and 21.44 for the last 200 days.

Apache Corporation [APA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apache Corporation [APA] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.65 and a Gross Margin at +15.36. Apache Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.26.

Return on Total Capital for APA is now 2.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apache Corporation [APA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 274.41. Additionally, APA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 268.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apache Corporation [APA] managed to generate an average of -$1,123,301 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Apache Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apache Corporation [APA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apache Corporation posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA.

Apache Corporation [APA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,890 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 55,089,363, which is approximately -0.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,104,839 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $471.48 million in APA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $270.55 million in APA stock with ownership of nearly -2.879% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apache Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in Apache Corporation [NYSE:APA] by around 28,061,619 shares. Additionally, 302 investors decreased positions by around 26,972,747 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 308,884,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 363,919,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APA stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,336,041 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 5,764,384 shares during the same period.