Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] stock Initiated by Sidoti analyst, price target now $10

Amkor Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: AMKR] gained 8.29% on the last trading session, reaching $10.19 price per share at the time. Amkor Technology Inc. represents 240.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.45 billion with the latest information. AMKR stock price has been found in the range of $9.57 to $10.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, AMKR reached a trading volume of 2317392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMKR shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Amkor Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $8.20 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Amkor Technology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amkor Technology Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMKR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for AMKR stock

Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.40. With this latest performance, AMKR shares gained by 19.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.17 for Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.17, while it was recorded at 9.34 for the last single week of trading, and 10.43 for the last 200 days.

Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.67 and a Gross Margin at +16.03. Amkor Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.98.

Return on Total Capital for AMKR is now 6.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.76. Additionally, AMKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] managed to generate an average of $4,077 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Amkor Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amkor Technology Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amkor Technology Inc. go to 16.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]

There are presently around $898 million, or 40.20% of AMKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMKR stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 18,052,461, which is approximately -1.579% of the company’s market cap and around 35.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,483,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.65 million in AMKR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $81.38 million in AMKR stock with ownership of nearly 5.42% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amkor Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Amkor Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:AMKR] by around 13,544,668 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 7,684,118 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 74,165,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,394,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMKR stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,784,406 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,465,212 shares during the same period.