Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Alcon Inc. [ALC] stock Downgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $56.50

By Annabelle Farmer
Alcon Inc. [NYSE: ALC] gained 1.45% on the last trading session, reaching $53.97 price per share at the time. Alcon Inc. represents 488.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.35 billion with the latest information. ALC stock price has been found in the range of $52.735 to $54.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, ALC reached a trading volume of 1977933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alcon Inc. [ALC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALC shares is $60.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Alcon Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Alcon Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcon Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36.

Trading performance analysis for ALC stock

Alcon Inc. [ALC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, ALC shares gained by 11.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.55 for Alcon Inc. [ALC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.91, while it was recorded at 52.78 for the last single week of trading, and 57.56 for the last 200 days.

Alcon Inc. [ALC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcon Inc. [ALC] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.09 and a Gross Margin at +48.47. Alcon Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.74.

Return on Total Capital for ALC is now 0.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alcon Inc. [ALC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.79. Additionally, ALC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alcon Inc. [ALC] managed to generate an average of -$29,443 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

Alcon Inc. [ALC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alcon Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alcon Inc. go to 13.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alcon Inc. [ALC]

There are presently around $13,735 million, or 47.94% of ALC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALC stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 49,461,411, which is approximately 9.81% of the company’s market cap and around 30.76% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 31,824,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in ALC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $741.71 million in ALC stock with ownership of nearly 1.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

253 institutional holders increased their position in Alcon Inc. [NYSE:ALC] by around 53,032,417 shares. Additionally, 309 investors decreased positions by around 32,528,961 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 172,613,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,174,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALC stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,157,255 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 6,074,254 shares during the same period.

