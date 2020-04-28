Tuesday, April 28, 2020
type here...
Companies

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] fell -4.40% so far this year. What now?

By Edison Baldwin
0
0

Must read

Industry

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] is -54.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
T2 Biosystems Inc. traded at a high on 04/22/20, posting a 2.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.53. The...
Read more
Finance

Biocept Inc. [BIOC] moved down -5.53: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Biocept Inc. traded at a low on 04/21/20, posting a -5.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.41. The results...
Read more
Market

Chevron Corporation [CVX] Revenue clocked in at $140.16 billion, down -27.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Chevron Corporation gained 0.24% or 0.21 points to close at $87.01 with a heavy trading volume of 9155150 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Market

American Express Company [AXP] is -34.52% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
American Express Company loss -2.96% on the last trading session, reaching $81.52 price per share at the time. American Express Company represents 829.95...
Read more

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AGRX] price surged by 3.91 percent to reach at $0.09. A sum of 2234384 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.63M shares. Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $2.545 and dropped to a low of $2.30 until finishing in the latest session at $2.39.

The one-year AGRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.36. The average equity rating for AGRX stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGRX shares is $7.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2018, representing the official price target for Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agile Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

AGRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.63. With this latest performance, AGRX shares gained by 18.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.96 for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.30, while it was recorded at 2.24 for the last single week of trading, and 1.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agile Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for AGRX is now -57.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.38. Additionally, AGRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,240,400 per employee.Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

AGRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGRX.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $63 million, or 37.70% of AGRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGRX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 11,919,925, which is approximately 11.123% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; INVESTOR AB, holding 3,510,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.07 million in AGRX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $7.51 million in AGRX stock with ownership of nearly 34.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agile Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGRX] by around 5,984,064 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 4,089,859 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 17,475,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,549,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRX stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,191,533 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,378,953 shares during the same period.

Previous articleExane BNP Paribas lifts Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleChange Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] Stock trading around $10.81 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Companies

Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY] Revenue clocked in at $1.83 billion, down -24.24% YTD: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Surgery Partners Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Companies

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] Stock trading around $268.45 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Broadcom Inc. price surged by 1.37 percent to reach at $3.64. A sum of 1655094 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Companies

Jefferies Upgrade Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.08% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Waste Management Inc. [WM] is -11.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Waste Management Inc. closed the trading session at $101.13 on 04/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $99.04,...
Read more
Finance

Market Analysts see Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] falling to $10. Time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation jumped around 0.15 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.09 at the close of the session, up...
Read more
Companies

Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY] Revenue clocked in at $1.83 billion, down -24.24% YTD: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Surgery Partners Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

MobileIron Inc. [MOBL] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
MobileIron Inc. loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $4.93 price per share at the time. MobileIron Inc. represents 115.82 million in...
Read more
Industry

SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] moved up 9.63: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
SCYNEXIS Inc. surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.92 during the day while it...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Waste Management Inc. [WM] is -11.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Waste Management Inc. closed the trading session at $101.13 on 04/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $99.04,...
Read more
Finance

Market Analysts see Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] falling to $10. Time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation jumped around 0.15 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.09 at the close of the session, up...
Read more

Popular Category