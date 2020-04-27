Monday, April 27, 2020
type here...
Companies

why Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.15

By Misty Lee
0
0

Must read

Market

For Legg Mason Inc. [LM], Keefe Bruyette sees a rise to $50. What next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Legg Mason Inc. price surged by 0.04 percent to reach at $0.02. A sum of 2346161 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Industry

why Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.50

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Tupperware Brands Corporation loss -2.50% or -0.05 points to close at $1.95 with a heavy trading volume of 1879499 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Valvoline Inc. [VVV] reaches 2.66B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Valvoline Inc. slipped around -0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $13.69 at the close of the session, down -0.07%. Valvoline Inc....
Read more
Market

BofA/Merrill lifts Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. gained 10.14% on the last trading session, reaching $90.40 price per share at the time. Cracker Barrel...
Read more

Weingarten Realty Investors [NYSE: WRI] slipped around -0.14 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.60 at the close of the session, down -0.95%. Weingarten Realty Investors stock is now -53.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WRI Stock saw the intraday high of $14.95 and lowest of $14.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.17, which means current price is +19.57% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, WRI reached a trading volume of 1451998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRI shares is $22.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Weingarten Realty Investors shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $36 to $14.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Weingarten Realty Investors stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weingarten Realty Investors is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

How has WRI stock performed recently?

Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, WRI shares dropped by -6.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.24 for Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.19, while it was recorded at 14.26 for the last single week of trading, and 27.10 for the last 200 days.

Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.81 and a Gross Margin at +39.22. Weingarten Realty Investors’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +65.58.

Return on Total Capital for WRI is now 2.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.54. Additionally, WRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI] managed to generate an average of $1,319,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings analysis for Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weingarten Realty Investors posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weingarten Realty Investors go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI]

There are presently around $1,527 million, or 82.10% of WRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,032,819, which is approximately 0.89% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,020,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $204.69 million in WRI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $102.57 million in WRI stock with ownership of nearly 33.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weingarten Realty Investors stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Weingarten Realty Investors [NYSE:WRI] by around 14,537,361 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 12,616,723 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 77,464,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,618,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRI stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,775,765 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,388,990 shares during the same period.

Previous articleKLA Corporation [KLAC] Revenue clocked in at $5.28 billion, down -7.44% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleLevi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] moved up 1.94: Why It’s Important

More articles

Companies

why Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.20

Brandon Evans - 0
Chaparral Energy Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.55% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] reaches 22.37B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Williams Companies Inc. price surged by 4.40 percent to reach at $0.77. A sum of 11457096 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Companies

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] stock Downgrade by BofA/Merrill analyst, price target now $485

Edison Baldwin - 0
Tesla Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.77% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Chevron Corporation [CVX] Revenue clocked in at $140.16 billion, down -27.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Chevron Corporation gained 0.24% or 0.21 points to close at $87.01 with a heavy trading volume of 9155150 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Industry

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] Is Currently 2.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Oracle Corporation closed the trading session at $53.01 on 04/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $51.955, while...
Read more
Finance

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] moved up 0.68: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
The TJX Companies Inc. jumped around 0.31 points on Friday, while shares priced at $46.05 at the close of the session, up 0.68%....
Read more
Companies

why Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.20

Brandon Evans - 0
Chaparral Energy Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.55% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT] Stock trading around $9.20 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Microbot Medical Inc. gained 47.91% on the last trading session, reaching $9.20 price per share at the time. Microbot Medical Inc. represents 6.46...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Chevron Corporation [CVX] Revenue clocked in at $140.16 billion, down -27.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Chevron Corporation gained 0.24% or 0.21 points to close at $87.01 with a heavy trading volume of 9155150 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Industry

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] Is Currently 2.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Oracle Corporation closed the trading session at $53.01 on 04/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $51.955, while...
Read more

Popular Category