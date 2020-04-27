why NIO Limited [NIO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.91

NIO Limited [NYSE: NIO] slipped around -0.12 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.94 at the close of the session, down -3.92%. NIO Limited stock is now -26.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NIO Stock saw the intraday high of $3.10 and lowest of $2.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.65, which means current price is +39.34% above from all time high which was touched on 01/22/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 53.44M shares, NIO reached a trading volume of 21437652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NIO Limited [NIO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $20.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for NIO Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2020, representing the official price target for NIO Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.10 to $3.80, while BofA/Merrill kept a Neutral rating on NIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Limited is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83.

How has NIO stock performed recently?

NIO Limited [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.41. With this latest performance, NIO shares gained by 6.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.33 for NIO Limited [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.23, while it was recorded at 3.06 for the last single week of trading, and 2.91 for the last 200 days.

NIO Limited [NIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Limited [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -141.59 and a Gross Margin at -15.32. NIO Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.86.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -129.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -217.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,612.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.28. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 247.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.49.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.NIO Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for NIO Limited [NIO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NIO Limited posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO Limited go to 28.00%.

Insider trade positions for NIO Limited [NIO]

There are presently around $1,121 million, or 44.90% of NIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 101,370,431, which is approximately 1.303% of the company’s market cap and around 52.52% of the total institutional ownership; HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LTD., holding 41,938,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.3 million in NIO stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $121.85 million in NIO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIO Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Limited [NYSE:NIO] by around 83,583,462 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 78,085,665 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 219,682,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,352,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,081,375 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 35,974,245 shares during the same period.