Monday, April 27, 2020
why Loews Corporation [L] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $52.00

By Edison Baldwin
Loews Corporation [NYSE: L] loss -1.58% or -0.52 points to close at $32.40 with a heavy trading volume of 2172344 shares. It opened the trading session at $33.56, the shares rose to $33.56 and dropped to $32.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for L points out that the company has recorded -36.59% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, L reached to a volume of 2172344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Loews Corporation [L]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for L shares is $52.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on L stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Loews Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $48 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2015, representing the official price target for Loews Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $53 to $51, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on L stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Loews Corporation is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for L stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for L in the course of the last twelve months was 15.08.

Trading performance analysis for L stock

Loews Corporation [L] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.35. With this latest performance, L shares dropped by -2.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for L stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.10 for Loews Corporation [L]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.96, while it was recorded at 33.55 for the last single week of trading, and 48.31 for the last 200 days.

Loews Corporation [L]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Loews Corporation [L] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.70. Loews Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.31.

Return on Total Capital for L is now 4.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Loews Corporation [L] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.95. Additionally, L Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Loews Corporation [L] managed to generate an average of $50,094 per employee.

Loews Corporation [L]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Loews Corporation posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -153.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for L. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Loews Corporation go to 14.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Loews Corporation [L]

There are presently around $6,170 million, or 68.90% of L stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of L stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,341,315, which is approximately -1.372% of the company’s market cap and around 53.35% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 18,222,422 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $590.41 million in L stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $578.93 million in L stock with ownership of nearly -0.86% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Loews Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Loews Corporation [NYSE:L] by around 10,509,275 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 10,851,880 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 169,080,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,441,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. L stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,018,068 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,909,433 shares during the same period.

