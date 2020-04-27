why Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.30

Ladder Capital Corp [NYSE: LADR] loss -1.99% on the last trading session, reaching $6.90 price per share at the time. Ladder Capital Corp represents 119.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $822.89 million with the latest information. LADR stock price has been found in the range of $6.58 to $6.9625.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, LADR reached a trading volume of 1655019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LADR shares is $11.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LADR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Ladder Capital Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Ladder Capital Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ladder Capital Corp is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for LADR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for LADR in the course of the last twelve months was 44.48.

Trading performance analysis for LADR stock

Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.90. With this latest performance, LADR shares gained by 85.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LADR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.39 for Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.26, while it was recorded at 6.95 for the last single week of trading, and 15.59 for the last 200 days.

Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.62 and a Gross Margin at +86.20. Ladder Capital Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.44.

Return on Total Capital for LADR is now 2.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 333.26. Additionally, LADR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 185.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] managed to generate an average of $1,613,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ladder Capital Corp posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LADR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ladder Capital Corp go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]

There are presently around $429 million, or 58.10% of LADR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LADR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,201,065, which is approximately 2.44% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,642,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.63 million in LADR stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $21.24 million in LADR stock with ownership of nearly -1.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ladder Capital Corp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Ladder Capital Corp [NYSE:LADR] by around 6,566,381 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 4,612,435 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 50,934,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,113,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LADR stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,159,613 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,207,710 shares during the same period.