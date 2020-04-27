Monday, April 27, 2020
why Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $29.80

By Misty Lee
Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE: HTA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.30% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.75%. Over the last 12 months, HTA stock dropped by -16.15%. The one-year Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.11. The average equity rating for HTA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.08 billion, with 219.01 million shares outstanding and 215.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, HTA stock reached a trading volume of 1415018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTA shares is $29.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $33 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock. On December 18, 2019, analysts increased their price target for HTA shares from 31 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTA in the course of the last twelve months was 90.45.

HTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.75. With this latest performance, HTA shares gained by 1.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.92 for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.54, while it was recorded at 23.64 for the last single week of trading, and 28.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Healthcare Trust of America Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.46 and a Gross Margin at +27.82. Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.38.

Return on Total Capital for HTA is now 0.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.80. Additionally, HTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] managed to generate an average of $99,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

HTA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTA.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,205 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,062,115, which is approximately 1.275% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 21,611,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $501.61 million in HTA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $358.68 million in HTA stock with ownership of nearly 6.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE:HTA] by around 50,579,786 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 15,813,503 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 157,859,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,252,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTA stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,568,827 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,251,416 shares during the same period.

Popular Category