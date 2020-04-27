why Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.00

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] slipped around -0.14 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.00 at the close of the session, down -2.28%. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock is now -58.19% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABR Stock saw the intraday high of $6.14 and lowest of $5.795 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.77, which means current price is +69.49% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, ABR reached a trading volume of 1580578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2019, representing the official price target for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on ABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

How has ABR stock performed recently?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.24. With this latest performance, ABR shares gained by 18.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.20 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.65, while it was recorded at 6.07 for the last single week of trading, and 12.41 for the last 200 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.72 and a Gross Margin at +96.77. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.44.

Return on Total Capital for ABR is now 3.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 397.95. Additionally, ABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 271.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] managed to generate an average of $241,782 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 91.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]

There are presently around $276 million, or 46.40% of ABR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,575,538, which is approximately 19.696% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 3,620,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.72 million in ABR stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $21.7 million in ABR stock with ownership of nearly -1.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ABR] by around 7,683,170 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 3,617,339 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 34,700,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,000,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,236,309 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,010,493 shares during the same period.