why 2U Inc. [TWOU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.36

2U Inc. [NASDAQ: TWOU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.93% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.47%. Over the last 12 months, TWOU stock dropped by -64.04%. The one-year 2U Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.64. The average equity rating for TWOU stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.43 billion, with 65.20 million shares outstanding and 61.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, TWOU stock reached a trading volume of 1742581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 2U Inc. [TWOU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWOU shares is $28.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWOU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for 2U Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $26 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for 2U Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 2U Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWOU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62.

TWOU Stock Performance Analysis:

2U Inc. [TWOU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.47. With this latest performance, TWOU shares gained by 18.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWOU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.30 for 2U Inc. [TWOU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.44, while it was recorded at 21.63 for the last single week of trading, and 21.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 2U Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 2U Inc. [TWOU] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.69 and a Gross Margin at +71.78. 2U Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.93.

Return on Total Capital for TWOU is now -20.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 2U Inc. [TWOU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.12. Additionally, TWOU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 2U Inc. [TWOU] managed to generate an average of -$62,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.2U Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

TWOU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 2U Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWOU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 2U Inc. go to 25.00%.

2U Inc. [TWOU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,607 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWOU stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 5,697,184, which is approximately 17.481% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,610,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.09 million in TWOU stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $115.54 million in TWOU stock with ownership of nearly 129.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 2U Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in 2U Inc. [NASDAQ:TWOU] by around 15,975,162 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 11,316,363 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 45,932,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,224,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWOU stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,001,434 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,836,000 shares during the same period.