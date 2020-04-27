Monday, April 27, 2020
type here...
Market

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $3

By Annabelle Farmer
0
0

Must read

Companies

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] stock Downgrade by Mizuho analyst, price target now $19

Edison Baldwin - 0
Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.53% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more
Finance

Wolfe Research lifts Apergy Corporation [APY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Apergy Corporation closed the trading session at $6.93 on 04/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.8699, while...
Read more
Finance

Nomura lifts Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Stitch Fix Inc. surged by $0.66 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $16.20 during the day while...
Read more
Market

why iRobot Corporation [IRBT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $51.25

Brandon Evans - 0
iRobot Corporation slipped around -0.78 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $50.12 at the close of the session, down -1.53%. iRobot Corporation...
Read more

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.20 during the day while it closed the day at $1.11. Uranium Energy Corp. stock has also gained 33.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UEC stock has inclined by 33.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.90% and gained 20.76% year-on date.

The market cap for UEC stock reached $202.91 million, with 182.80 million shares outstanding and 172.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, UEC reached a trading volume of 3285977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $2.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2015, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.75 to $1.25, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Underperform rating on UEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

UEC stock trade performance evaluation

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.73. With this latest performance, UEC shares gained by 92.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.69 for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6811, while it was recorded at 0.9953 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8826 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for UEC is now -16.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.47. Additionally, UEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] managed to generate an average of -$336,329 per employee.Uranium Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uranium Energy Corp. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UEC.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $56 million, or 31.80% of UEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,410,278, which is approximately 2.533% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,364,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.28 million in UEC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $5.59 million in UEC stock with ownership of nearly -2.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uranium Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC] by around 3,088,150 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,982,435 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 45,276,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,347,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UEC stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,080,609 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 469,250 shares during the same period.

Previous articleRobert Half International Inc. [RHI] is -30.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleSwitch Inc. [SWCH] gain 20.85% so far this year. What now?

More articles

Market

Goldman Upgrade American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Edison Baldwin - 0
American Campus Communities Inc. closed the trading session at $29.88 on 04/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Market

Zuora Inc. [ZUO] Is Currently 0.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Zuora Inc. closed the trading session at $9.66 on 04/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.38, while...
Read more
Market

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] is -46.37% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
The RealReal Inc. surged by $0.68 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $10.38 during the day while...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

Market cap of Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] reaches 43.98B – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
Norfolk Southern Corporation gained 3.09% or 4.82 points to close at $160.68 with a heavy trading volume of 1691082 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Market

Goldman Upgrade American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Edison Baldwin - 0
American Campus Communities Inc. closed the trading session at $29.88 on 04/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Industry

Morgan Stanley slashes price target on LATAM Airlines Group S.A. [LTM] – find out why.

Caleb Clifford - 0
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. slipped around -0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.48 at the close of the session, down -0.85%....
Read more
Finance

Morgan Stanley lifts Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brandon Evans - 0
Brown & Brown Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.49% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more
Companies

Compass Point lifts Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Investors Bancorp Inc. gained 1.35% on the last trading session, reaching $8.27 price per share at the time. Investors Bancorp Inc. represents 249.91...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

Market cap of Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] reaches 43.98B – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
Norfolk Southern Corporation gained 3.09% or 4.82 points to close at $160.68 with a heavy trading volume of 1691082 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Market

Goldman Upgrade American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Edison Baldwin - 0
American Campus Communities Inc. closed the trading session at $29.88 on 04/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more

Popular Category