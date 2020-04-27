Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $3

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.20 during the day while it closed the day at $1.11. Uranium Energy Corp. stock has also gained 33.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UEC stock has inclined by 33.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.90% and gained 20.76% year-on date.

The market cap for UEC stock reached $202.91 million, with 182.80 million shares outstanding and 172.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, UEC reached a trading volume of 3285977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $2.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2015, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.75 to $1.25, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Underperform rating on UEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

UEC stock trade performance evaluation

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.73. With this latest performance, UEC shares gained by 92.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.69 for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6811, while it was recorded at 0.9953 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8826 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for UEC is now -16.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.47. Additionally, UEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] managed to generate an average of -$336,329 per employee.Uranium Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uranium Energy Corp. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UEC.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $56 million, or 31.80% of UEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,410,278, which is approximately 2.533% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,364,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.28 million in UEC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $5.59 million in UEC stock with ownership of nearly -2.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uranium Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC] by around 3,088,150 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,982,435 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 45,276,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,347,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UEC stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,080,609 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 469,250 shares during the same period.