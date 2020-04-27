Twilio Inc. [TWLO] is 11.87% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] gained 2.27% on the last trading session, reaching $109.95 price per share at the time. Twilio Inc. represents 140.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.41 billion with the latest information. TWLO stock price has been found in the range of $105.70 to $110.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 1778542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $129.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Neutral rating on TWLO stock. On March 31, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TWLO shares from 151 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 5.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.21.

Trading performance analysis for TWLO stock

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.92. With this latest performance, TWLO shares gained by 13.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.83 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.07, while it was recorded at 107.74 for the last single week of trading, and 111.54 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.20 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.07.

Return on Total Capital for TWLO is now -12.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.96. Additionally, TWLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] managed to generate an average of -$105,702 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twilio Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twilio Inc. go to 43.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Twilio Inc. [TWLO]

There are presently around $13,365 million, or 97.10% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,341,295, which is approximately 6.824% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 10,938,793 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in TWLO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $970.53 million in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly 5.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 318 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 23,738,184 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 13,112,146 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 84,707,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,558,208 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,455,679 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 5,625,917 shares during the same period.