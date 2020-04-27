Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] gain 56.51% so far this year. What now?

Translate Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: TBIO] gained 23.57% on the last trading session, reaching $12.74 price per share at the time. Translate Bio Inc. represents 58.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $751.41 million with the latest information. TBIO stock price has been found in the range of $10.22 to $13.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 342.41K shares, TBIO reached a trading volume of 2000887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBIO shares is $18.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Translate Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Translate Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on TBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Translate Bio Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 96.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for TBIO stock

Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.01. With this latest performance, TBIO shares gained by 27.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.19 for Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.05, while it was recorded at 10.58 for the last single week of trading, and 8.98 for the last 200 days.

Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1245.48. Translate Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1451.73.

Return on Total Capital for TBIO is now -66.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.22. Additionally, TBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] managed to generate an average of -$1,218,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Translate Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Translate Bio Inc. posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -54.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TBIO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]

There are presently around $661 million, or 86.80% of TBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBIO stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 17,544,239, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 18.09% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,037,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.4 million in TBIO stocks shares; and ATLAS VENTURE ADVISORS, INC., currently with $49.97 million in TBIO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Translate Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Translate Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:TBIO] by around 1,641,547 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,461,933 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 47,777,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,880,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBIO stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 446,857 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 733,401 shares during the same period.