Textron Inc. [TXT] Stock trading around $27.03 per share: What’s Next?

Textron Inc. [NYSE: TXT] loss -2.84% on the last trading session, reaching $27.03 price per share at the time. Textron Inc. represents 228.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.18 billion with the latest information. TXT stock price has been found in the range of $26.95 to $28.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, TXT reached a trading volume of 1810133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Textron Inc. [TXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXT shares is $36.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Textron Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Textron Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on TXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Textron Inc. is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for TXT stock

Textron Inc. [TXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, TXT shares gained by 3.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.80 for Textron Inc. [TXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.13, while it was recorded at 26.86 for the last single week of trading, and 43.37 for the last 200 days.

Textron Inc. [TXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Textron Inc. [TXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.73 and a Gross Margin at +20.93. Textron Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.98.

Return on Total Capital for TXT is now 11.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Textron Inc. [TXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.14. Additionally, TXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Textron Inc. [TXT] managed to generate an average of $23,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Textron Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Textron Inc. [TXT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Textron Inc. posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Textron Inc. go to 4.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Textron Inc. [TXT]

There are presently around $5,184 million, or 85.50% of TXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 31,834,742, which is approximately 1.488% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,120,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $679.02 million in TXT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $494.96 million in TXT stock with ownership of nearly -0.442% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Textron Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Textron Inc. [NYSE:TXT] by around 19,585,546 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 20,832,263 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 151,378,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,796,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXT stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,274,569 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,580,345 shares during the same period.