Terex Corporation [TEX] Revenue clocked in at $4.35 billion, down -57.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Terex Corporation [NYSE: TEX] loss -4.43% on the last trading session, reaching $12.74 price per share at the time. Terex Corporation represents 66.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $851.16 million with the latest information. TEX stock price has been found in the range of $12.3624 to $12.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, TEX reached a trading volume of 2323651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Terex Corporation [TEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEX shares is $16.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Terex Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $21 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Terex Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $13.50, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on TEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terex Corporation is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEX in the course of the last twelve months was 25.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for TEX stock

Terex Corporation [TEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.47. With this latest performance, TEX shares dropped by -4.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.68 for Terex Corporation [TEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.12, while it was recorded at 13.06 for the last single week of trading, and 24.98 for the last 200 days.

Terex Corporation [TEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Terex Corporation [TEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.92 and a Gross Margin at +20.62. Terex Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.82.

Return on Total Capital for TEX is now 15.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Terex Corporation [TEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.12. Additionally, TEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Terex Corporation [TEX] managed to generate an average of $22,074 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Terex Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Terex Corporation [TEX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Terex Corporation posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Terex Corporation [TEX]

There are presently around $822 million, or 96.30% of TEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,542,992, which is approximately 1.444% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,075,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.14 million in TEX stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $57.47 million in TEX stock with ownership of nearly 24.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Terex Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Terex Corporation [NYSE:TEX] by around 8,675,017 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 8,305,433 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 47,526,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,507,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEX stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,082,243 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,414,041 shares during the same period.