TCG BDC Inc. [CGBD] moved up 25.58: Why It’s Important

TCG BDC Inc. [NASDAQ: CGBD] closed the trading session at $7.02 on 04/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.91, while the highest price level was $7.16. The stocks have a year to date performance of -47.53 percent and weekly performance of 11.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -50.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 600.17K shares, CGBD reached to a volume of 1574848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TCG BDC Inc. [CGBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGBD shares is $7.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for TCG BDC Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $16 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2019, representing the official price target for TCG BDC Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TCG BDC Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

CGBD stock trade performance evaluation

TCG BDC Inc. [CGBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.78. With this latest performance, CGBD shares gained by 27.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.12 for TCG BDC Inc. [CGBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.57, while it was recorded at 6.06 for the last single week of trading, and 12.75 for the last 200 days.

TCG BDC Inc. [CGBD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TCG BDC Inc. [CGBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.79 and a Gross Margin at +70.08. TCG BDC Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.53.

Return on Total Capital for CGBD is now 3.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TCG BDC Inc. [CGBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.93. Additionally, CGBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TCG BDC Inc. [CGBD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TCG BDC Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCG BDC Inc. go to 2.00%.

TCG BDC Inc. [CGBD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $134 million, or 31.40% of CGBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGBD stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 2,530,271, which is approximately 10.345% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, holding 2,523,308 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.71 million in CGBD stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $10.95 million in CGBD stock with ownership of nearly 37.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in TCG BDC Inc. [NASDAQ:CGBD] by around 3,722,166 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 1,845,162 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 13,463,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,030,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGBD stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,366,647 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 571,605 shares during the same period.