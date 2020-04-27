Synlogic Inc. [SYBX] moved up 24.60: Why It’s Important

Synlogic Inc. [NASDAQ: SYBX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 24.60% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.27%. Over the last 12 months, SYBX stock dropped by -68.68%. The one-year Synlogic Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.17. The average equity rating for SYBX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $78.01 million, with 33.48 million shares outstanding and 25.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 378.69K shares, SYBX stock reached a trading volume of 1296958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Synlogic Inc. [SYBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYBX shares is $7.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Synlogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2019, representing the official price target for Synlogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on SYBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synlogic Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57.

SYBX Stock Performance Analysis:

Synlogic Inc. [SYBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.27. With this latest performance, SYBX shares gained by 18.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.83 for Synlogic Inc. [SYBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.01, while it was recorded at 2.05 for the last single week of trading, and 2.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Synlogic Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synlogic Inc. [SYBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2446.45. Synlogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2309.94.

Return on Total Capital for SYBX is now -35.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synlogic Inc. [SYBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.94. Additionally, SYBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synlogic Inc. [SYBX] managed to generate an average of -$675,961 per employee.Synlogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.00 and a Current Ratio set at 15.00.

SYBX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synlogic Inc. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.54/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYBX.

Synlogic Inc. [SYBX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39 million, or 51.40% of SYBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYBX stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 4,229,410, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC, holding 2,651,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.18 million in SYBX stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $4.73 million in SYBX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synlogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Synlogic Inc. [NASDAQ:SYBX] by around 1,683,741 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 4,823,058 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 10,051,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,558,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYBX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 479,180 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,431,887 shares during the same period.