SVB Leerink lifts Vocera Communications Inc. [VCRA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vocera Communications Inc. [NYSE: VCRA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.44% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.14%. Over the last 12 months, VCRA stock dropped by -42.75%. The one-year Vocera Communications Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.35. The average equity rating for VCRA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $573.62 million, with 32.01 million shares outstanding and 31.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 460.70K shares, VCRA stock reached a trading volume of 1355550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vocera Communications Inc. [VCRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VCRA shares is $25.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VCRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Vocera Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $22 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Vocera Communications Inc. stock. On October 25, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for VCRA shares from 35 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vocera Communications Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for VCRA in the course of the last twelve months was 67.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

VCRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Vocera Communications Inc. [VCRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.14. With this latest performance, VCRA shares dropped by -10.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.48 for Vocera Communications Inc. [VCRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.20, while it was recorded at 17.99 for the last single week of trading, and 22.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vocera Communications Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vocera Communications Inc. [VCRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.82 and a Gross Margin at +59.57. Vocera Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.96.

Return on Total Capital for VCRA is now -5.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vocera Communications Inc. [VCRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.55. Additionally, VCRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vocera Communications Inc. [VCRA] managed to generate an average of -$27,038 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Vocera Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

VCRA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vocera Communications Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 800.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VCRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vocera Communications Inc. go to 20.67%.

Vocera Communications Inc. [VCRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $698 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VCRA stocks are: BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,399,806, which is approximately -1.303% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,077,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.14 million in VCRA stocks shares; and CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $53.91 million in VCRA stock with ownership of nearly 0.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vocera Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Vocera Communications Inc. [NYSE:VCRA] by around 4,202,893 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 4,759,946 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 30,000,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,963,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VCRA stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,221,502 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,678,927 shares during the same period.