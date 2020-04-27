SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] Is Currently 1.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SSNC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.25% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.52%. Over the last 12 months, SSNC stock dropped by -22.02%. The one-year SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.65. The average equity rating for SSNC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.24 billion, with 258.49 million shares outstanding and 223.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, SSNC stock reached a trading volume of 1254766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSNC shares is $65.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2020, representing the official price target for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 3.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSNC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

SSNC Stock Performance Analysis:

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, SSNC shares gained by 21.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.50 for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.62, while it was recorded at 50.82 for the last single week of trading, and 53.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.08 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.46.

Return on Total Capital for SSNC is now 7.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.65. Additionally, SSNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] managed to generate an average of $19,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

SSNC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. go to 18.03%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,507 million, or 82.20% of SSNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,291,673, which is approximately 0.166% of the company’s market cap and around 12.50% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 18,985,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $972.24 million in SSNC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $786.46 million in SSNC stock with ownership of nearly -17.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SSNC] by around 18,976,447 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 25,400,666 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 160,791,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,168,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSNC stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,323,070 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,530,787 shares during the same period.