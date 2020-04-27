Raymond James lifts Cigna Corporation [CI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cigna Corporation [NYSE: CI] traded at a high on 04/24/20, posting a 2.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $188.20. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1250437 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cigna Corporation stands at 3.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.28%.

The market cap for CI stock reached $69.38 billion, with 368.63 million shares outstanding and 366.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, CI reached a trading volume of 1250437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cigna Corporation [CI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CI shares is $238.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Cigna Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Cigna Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on CI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cigna Corporation is set at 11.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for CI in the course of the last twelve months was 8.22.

How has CI stock performed recently?

Cigna Corporation [CI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05. With this latest performance, CI shares gained by 20.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.68 for Cigna Corporation [CI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 182.17, while it was recorded at 184.34 for the last single week of trading, and 180.64 for the last 200 days.

Cigna Corporation [CI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cigna Corporation [CI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.77. Cigna Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.32.

Return on Total Capital for CI is now 10.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cigna Corporation [CI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.90. Additionally, CI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cigna Corporation [CI] managed to generate an average of $69,254 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Cigna Corporation [CI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cigna Corporation posted 3.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.72/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cigna Corporation go to 12.88%.

Insider trade positions for Cigna Corporation [CI]

There are presently around $63,121 million, or 92.10% of CI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,674,180, which is approximately -0.294% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,925,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.88 billion in CI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.64 billion in CI stock with ownership of nearly 3.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cigna Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 516 institutional holders increased their position in Cigna Corporation [NYSE:CI] by around 18,101,257 shares. Additionally, 565 investors decreased positions by around 13,733,379 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 303,556,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 335,391,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CI stock had 181 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,271,192 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 1,462,503 shares during the same period.