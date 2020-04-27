Portland General Electric Company [POR] is -16.81% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Portland General Electric Company [NYSE: POR] loss -4.17% on the last trading session, reaching $46.41 price per share at the time. Portland General Electric Company represents 91.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.25 billion with the latest information. POR stock price has been found in the range of $44.5815 to $46.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 871.74K shares, POR reached a trading volume of 1433680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Portland General Electric Company [POR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POR shares is $52.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POR stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Portland General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Portland General Electric Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Portland General Electric Company is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for POR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for POR stock

Portland General Electric Company [POR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.68. With this latest performance, POR shares gained by 6.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.30 for Portland General Electric Company [POR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.07, while it was recorded at 48.07 for the last single week of trading, and 55.33 for the last 200 days.

Portland General Electric Company [POR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Portland General Electric Company [POR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.47 and a Gross Margin at +34.93. Portland General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.32.

Return on Total Capital for POR is now 5.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Portland General Electric Company [POR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.03. Additionally, POR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Portland General Electric Company [POR] managed to generate an average of $72,567 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Portland General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Portland General Electric Company [POR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Portland General Electric Company posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for POR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Portland General Electric Company go to 4.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Portland General Electric Company [POR]

There are presently around $4,034 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,847,842, which is approximately 1.472% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,018,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $325.73 million in POR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $184.14 million in POR stock with ownership of nearly 1.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Portland General Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Portland General Electric Company [NYSE:POR] by around 7,529,413 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 6,363,529 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 73,028,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,921,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,614,006 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,156,713 shares during the same period.