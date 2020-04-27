Polaris Inc. [PII] stock Initiated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $65

Polaris Inc. [NYSE: PII] surged by $1.86 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $64.08 during the day while it closed the day at $63.33. Polaris Inc. stock has also gained 5.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PII stock has declined by -31.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -37.71% and lost -37.73% year-on date.

The market cap for PII stock reached $3.76 billion, with 59.35 million shares outstanding and 57.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, PII reached a trading volume of 1273978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Polaris Inc. [PII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PII shares is $65.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PII stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Polaris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $115 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Polaris Inc. stock. On October 23, 2019, analysts increased their price target for PII shares from 112 to 118.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polaris Inc. is set at 4.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for PII in the course of the last twelve months was 14.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

PII stock trade performance evaluation

Polaris Inc. [PII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.46. With this latest performance, PII shares gained by 31.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.10 for Polaris Inc. [PII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.47, while it was recorded at 60.45 for the last single week of trading, and 85.80 for the last 200 days.

Polaris Inc. [PII]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polaris Inc. [PII] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.93 and a Gross Margin at +23.18. Polaris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.78.

Return on Total Capital for PII is now 13.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Polaris Inc. [PII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 163.03. Additionally, PII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Polaris Inc. [PII] managed to generate an average of $23,140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.59.Polaris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Polaris Inc. [PII] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Polaris Inc. posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Polaris Inc. go to 15.00%.

Polaris Inc. [PII]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,991 million, or 78.40% of PII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PII stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,111,521, which is approximately 0.565% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,828,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $369.12 million in PII stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $304.2 million in PII stock with ownership of nearly -1.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

231 institutional holders increased their position in Polaris Inc. [NYSE:PII] by around 4,551,042 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 4,535,831 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 38,147,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,234,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PII stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,224,051 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,052,467 shares during the same period.