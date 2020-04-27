Phreesia Inc. [PHR] Revenue clocked in at $110.40 million, down -11.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Phreesia Inc. [NYSE: PHR] price surged by 0.72 percent to reach at $0.17. A sum of 1448273 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 459.51K shares. Phreesia Inc. shares reached a high of $24.39 and dropped to a low of $23.25 until finishing in the latest session at $23.67.

The one-year PHR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.3. The average equity rating for PHR stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Phreesia Inc. [PHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHR shares is $29.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Phreesia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Phreesia Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on PHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phreesia Inc. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72.

PHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Phreesia Inc. [PHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.38. With this latest performance, PHR shares gained by 30.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.37% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.04 for Phreesia Inc. [PHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.90, while it was recorded at 22.88 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Phreesia Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phreesia Inc. [PHR] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.26 and a Gross Margin at +51.42. Phreesia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.26.

Return on Total Capital for PHR is now -19.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phreesia Inc. [PHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.43. Additionally, PHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phreesia Inc. [PHR] managed to generate an average of -$38,145 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.Phreesia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Phreesia Inc. [PHR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $566 million, or 94.40% of PHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHR stocks are: LLR WALNUT, L.P. with ownership of 3,777,398, which is approximately -34.618% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,025,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.95 million in PHR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $36.25 million in PHR stock with ownership of nearly 55.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phreesia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Phreesia Inc. [NYSE:PHR] by around 8,795,454 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 6,734,243 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 8,383,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,913,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHR stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,652,616 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 3,957,267 shares during the same period.