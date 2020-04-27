Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] gain 14.01% so far this year. What now?

Papa John’s International Inc. [NASDAQ: PZZA] traded at a high on 04/24/20, posting a 7.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $72.00. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1348406 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Papa John’s International Inc. stands at 6.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.30%.

The market cap for PZZA stock reached $2.42 billion, with 33.55 million shares outstanding and 30.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 978.64K shares, PZZA reached a trading volume of 1348406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PZZA shares is $69.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PZZA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Papa John’s International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Papa John’s International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on PZZA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Papa John’s International Inc. is set at 5.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PZZA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49.

How has PZZA stock performed recently?

Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.55. With this latest performance, PZZA shares gained by 35.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PZZA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.42 for Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.23, while it was recorded at 69.19 for the last single week of trading, and 56.39 for the last 200 days.

Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.79 and a Gross Margin at +15.02. Papa John’s International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.30.

Return on Total Capital for PZZA is now 7.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.43. Additionally, PZZA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 174.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 106.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] managed to generate an average of $295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.49.Papa John’s International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Papa John’s International Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PZZA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Papa John’s International Inc. go to 10.78%.

Insider trade positions for Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]

There are presently around $2,424 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PZZA stocks are: ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. with ownership of 3,423,576, which is approximately 17.22% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 3,272,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $235.6 million in PZZA stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $186.32 million in PZZA stock with ownership of nearly 7.022% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Papa John’s International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Papa John’s International Inc. [NASDAQ:PZZA] by around 6,084,777 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 5,085,417 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 22,497,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,667,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PZZA stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,812,132 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,898,134 shares during the same period.