Olin Corporation [OLN] Stock trading around $14.39 per share: What’s Next?

Olin Corporation [NYSE: OLN] traded at a high on 04/24/20, posting a 3.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.39. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1661393 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Olin Corporation stands at 5.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.43%.

The market cap for OLN stock reached $2.28 billion, with 158.10 million shares outstanding and 154.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, OLN reached a trading volume of 1661393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Olin Corporation [OLN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLN shares is $15.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Olin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $16 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Olin Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olin Corporation is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLN in the course of the last twelve months was 22.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has OLN stock performed recently?

Olin Corporation [OLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.04. With this latest performance, OLN shares gained by 22.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.78 for Olin Corporation [OLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.67, while it was recorded at 13.62 for the last single week of trading, and 16.84 for the last 200 days.

Olin Corporation [OLN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olin Corporation [OLN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.73 and a Gross Margin at +11.49. Olin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.18.

Return on Total Capital for OLN is now 4.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Olin Corporation [OLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.02. Additionally, OLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Olin Corporation [OLN] managed to generate an average of -$1,738 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Olin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Olin Corporation [OLN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Olin Corporation posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Olin Corporation go to 2.70%.

Insider trade positions for Olin Corporation [OLN]

There are presently around $2,013 million, or 99.90% of OLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,913,607, which is approximately -10.619% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,497,977 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $280.58 million in OLN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $218.78 million in OLN stock with ownership of nearly -3.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Olin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Olin Corporation [NYSE:OLN] by around 14,093,759 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 21,185,828 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 104,608,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,887,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLN stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,147,452 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 9,858,798 shares during the same period.