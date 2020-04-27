Okta Inc. [OKTA] Stock trading around $155.35 per share: What’s Next?

Okta Inc. [NASDAQ: OKTA] surged by $3.34 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $156.41 during the day while it closed the day at $155.35. Okta Inc. stock has also gained 4.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OKTA stock has inclined by 19.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 54.13% and gained 34.65% year-on date.

The market cap for OKTA stock reached $19.03 billion, with 122.48 million shares outstanding and 112.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, OKTA reached a trading volume of 1656986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Okta Inc. [OKTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKTA shares is $142.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Okta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Okta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $145 to $150, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on OKTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Okta Inc. is set at 8.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKTA in the course of the last twelve months was 473.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

OKTA stock trade performance evaluation

Okta Inc. [OKTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.90. With this latest performance, OKTA shares gained by 31.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.62 for Okta Inc. [OKTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.85, while it was recorded at 152.00 for the last single week of trading, and 122.89 for the last 200 days.

Okta Inc. [OKTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Okta Inc. [OKTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.20 and a Gross Margin at +72.80. Okta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.65.

Return on Total Capital for OKTA is now -17.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Okta Inc. [OKTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 272.43. Additionally, OKTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 244.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Okta Inc. [OKTA] managed to generate an average of -$92,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Okta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Okta Inc. [OKTA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Okta Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Okta Inc. go to 25.00%.

Okta Inc. [OKTA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,092 million, or 80.80% of OKTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKTA stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 10,615,811, which is approximately 206.39% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,062,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in OKTA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.53 billion in OKTA stock with ownership of nearly -9.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Okta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in Okta Inc. [NASDAQ:OKTA] by around 15,804,578 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 11,218,728 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 63,688,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,711,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OKTA stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 832,532 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 5,251,024 shares during the same period.