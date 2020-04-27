Monday, April 27, 2020
type here...
Market

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] is -55.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Brandon Evans
0
0

Must read

Industry

Meredith Corporation [MDP] Stock trading around $13.02 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Meredith Corporation plunged by -$1.06 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $13.47 during the day while it...
Read more
Market

JMP Securities Upgrade Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Redwood Trust Inc. gained 4.50% or 0.15 points to close at $3.48 with a heavy trading volume of 4061895 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Companies

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC] Stock trading around $1.08 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company price plunged by -4.42 percent to reach at -$0.05. A sum of 1932963 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] reaches 2.83B – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
ANGI Homeservices Inc. loss -0.53% or -0.03 points to close at $5.66 with a heavy trading volume of 2547298 shares. It opened the...
Read more

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPTT] traded at a high on 04/24/20, posting a 2.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.39. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1361024 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stands at 33.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.23%.

The market cap for OPTT stock reached $3.80 million, with 9.74 million shares outstanding and 9.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 483.97K shares, OPTT reached a trading volume of 1361024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPTT shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPTT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2013, representing the official price target for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $14, while UBS kept a Buy rating on OPTT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPTT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23.

How has OPTT stock performed recently?

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.33. With this latest performance, OPTT shares gained by 5.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPTT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.78 for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4888, while it was recorded at 0.3854 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1381 for the last 200 days.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2099.84 and a Gross Margin at -106.17. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1937.66.

Return on Total Capital for OPTT is now -101.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] managed to generate an average of -$314,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Insider trade positions for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.50% of OPTT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPTT stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 211,891, which is approximately -7.539% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7000.0 in OPTT stocks shares; and PRESTIGE WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC, currently with $0.0 in OPTT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPTT] by around 1,024 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 240,169 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 9,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPTT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,000 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 222,321 shares during the same period.

Previous articleCelanese Corporation [CE] Is Currently 0.99 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Next articleConsumer Edge Research lifts Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

More articles

Market

BofA/Merrill Downgrade Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Moderna Inc. gained 6.45% or 3.06 points to close at $50.50 with a heavy trading volume of 11671089 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Market

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] is 11.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Peloton Interactive Inc. gained 6.19% on the last trading session, reaching $31.74 price per share at the time. Peloton Interactive Inc. represents 292.78...
Read more
Market

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] Is Currently 0.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Micron Technology Inc. gained 0.89% or 0.39 points to close at $44.16 with a heavy trading volume of 16497209 shares. It opened the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] Stock trading around $26.06 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Slack Technologies Inc. plunged by -$0.47 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $27.18 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] gain 24.51% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Zynga Inc. traded at a high on 04/24/20, posting a 2.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.62. The results...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] reaches 22.37B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Williams Companies Inc. price surged by 4.40 percent to reach at $0.77. A sum of 11457096 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Market

BofA/Merrill Downgrade Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Moderna Inc. gained 6.45% or 3.06 points to close at $50.50 with a heavy trading volume of 11671089 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Industry

UBS slashes price target on Range Resources Corporation [RRC] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Range Resources Corporation closed the trading session at $5.25 on 04/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.93,...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] Stock trading around $26.06 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Slack Technologies Inc. plunged by -$0.47 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $27.18 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] gain 24.51% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Zynga Inc. traded at a high on 04/24/20, posting a 2.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.62. The results...
Read more

Popular Category