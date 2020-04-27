Monday, April 27, 2020
Northland Capital slashes price target on MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] – find out why.

By Caleb Clifford
MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] traded at a high on 04/24/20, posting a 7.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.51. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2252552 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MoneyGram International Inc. stands at 10.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.86%.

The market cap for MGI stock reached $92.96 million, with 61.56 million shares outstanding and 55.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, MGI reached a trading volume of 2252552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]?

Northland Capital have made an estimate for MoneyGram International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2019, representing the official price target for MoneyGram International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyGram International Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.94.

How has MGI stock performed recently?

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.34. With this latest performance, MGI shares gained by 9.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.20 for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7156, while it was recorded at 1.4080 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8309 for the last 200 days.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.02 and a Gross Margin at +42.73. MoneyGram International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.69.

Return on Total Capital for MGI is now -2.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.53. Additionally, MGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 136.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] managed to generate an average of -$26,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 82.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.

Earnings analysis for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MoneyGram International Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -185.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGI.

Insider trade positions for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]

There are presently around $31 million, or 36.30% of MGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGI stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 2,642,886, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 17.70% of the total institutional ownership; BEACH POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,884,205 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.85 million in MGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.37 million in MGI stock with ownership of nearly 23.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoneyGram International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI] by around 7,913,959 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,162,188 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 10,471,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,547,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGI stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,138,944 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 622,189 shares during the same period.

Previous articleChico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] is -74.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleStanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] fell -34.99% so far this year. What now?

