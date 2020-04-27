Morgan Stanley slashes price target on LATAM Airlines Group S.A. [LTM] – find out why.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. [NYSE: LTM] slipped around -0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.48 at the close of the session, down -0.85%. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. stock is now -65.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LTM Stock saw the intraday high of $3.59 and lowest of $3.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.15, which means current price is +98.86% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, LTM reached a trading volume of 1704450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LATAM Airlines Group S.A. [LTM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTM shares is $7.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for LTM in the course of the last twelve months was 1.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has LTM stock performed recently?

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. [LTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.69. With this latest performance, LTM shares gained by 22.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.90 for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. [LTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.69, while it was recorded at 3.45 for the last single week of trading, and 8.68 for the last 200 days.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. [LTM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LATAM Airlines Group S.A. [LTM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.34 and a Gross Margin at +20.24. LATAM Airlines Group S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.89.

Return on Total Capital for LTM is now 5.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LATAM Airlines Group S.A. [LTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 332.64. Additionally, LTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 272.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LATAM Airlines Group S.A. [LTM] managed to generate an average of $3,210,039 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.LATAM Airlines Group S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. [LTM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LATAM Airlines Group S.A. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. go to 43.15%.

Insider trade positions for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. [LTM]

There are presently around $64 million, or 4.10% of LTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTM stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 3,922,670, which is approximately -5.059% of the company’s market cap and around 94.30% of the total institutional ownership; PROVIDA PENSION FUND ADMINISTRATOR, holding 1,811,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.3 million in LTM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $5.66 million in LTM stock with ownership of nearly 23.778% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. [NYSE:LTM] by around 4,197,726 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 2,834,085 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 11,359,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,391,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTM stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,271,687 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,491,879 shares during the same period.