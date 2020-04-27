Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT] Stock trading around $9.20 per share: What’s Next?

Microbot Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: MBOT] gained 47.91% on the last trading session, reaching $9.20 price per share at the time. Microbot Medical Inc. represents 6.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $59.43 million with the latest information. MBOT stock price has been found in the range of $6.39 to $10.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 240.56K shares, MBOT reached a trading volume of 10469420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBOT shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Microbot Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $10 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on December 24, 2019, representing the official price target for Microbot Medical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.75, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on MBOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microbot Medical Inc. is set at 0.85 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85.

Trading performance analysis for MBOT stock

Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.59. With this latest performance, MBOT shares gained by 50.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.40 for Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.77, while it was recorded at 6.49 for the last single week of trading, and 6.78 for the last 200 days.

Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for MBOT is now -42.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.86. Additionally, MBOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT] managed to generate an average of -$658,818 per employee.Microbot Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Microbot Medical Inc. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBOT.

An analysis of insider ownership at Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT]

There are presently around $6 million, or 12.80% of MBOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBOT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 188,775, which is approximately -6.338% of the company’s market cap and around 8.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 182,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 million in MBOT stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $699000.0 in MBOT stock with ownership of nearly -8.8% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microbot Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Microbot Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:MBOT] by around 60,339 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 28,487 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 554,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 643,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBOT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 59,905 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 882 shares during the same period.