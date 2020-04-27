Market cap of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] reaches 1.65B – now what?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] price surged by 4.37 percent to reach at $0.43. A sum of 1764372 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.92M shares. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $10.36 and dropped to a low of $9.89 until finishing in the latest session at $10.28.

The one-year IRWD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.85. The average equity rating for IRWD stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2019, representing the official price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Neutral rating on IRWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 472.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.50.

IRWD Stock Performance Analysis:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, IRWD shares gained by 0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.91 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.65, while it was recorded at 10.10 for the last single week of trading, and 10.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.32 and a Gross Margin at +93.12. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.76.

Return on Total Capital for IRWD is now 42.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.26. Additionally, IRWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 107.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] managed to generate an average of $185,940 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

IRWD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRWD.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,825 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 21,723,672, which is approximately -0.016% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 17,901,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.02 million in IRWD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $171.05 million in IRWD stock with ownership of nearly -0.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD] by around 13,745,570 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 9,412,788 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 154,326,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,484,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRWD stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,997,520 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 347,215 shares during the same period.