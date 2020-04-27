Market cap of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund [HFRO] reaches 559.13M – now what?

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund [NYSE: HFRO] closed the trading session at $7.79 on Friday. The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.33 percent and weekly performance of -15.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -38.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 371.27K shares, HFRO reached to a volume of 1431393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund [HFRO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund is set at 0.60

HFRO stock trade performance evaluation

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund [HFRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.33. With this latest performance, HFRO shares dropped by -12.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HFRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.21 for Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund [HFRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.22, while it was recorded at 8.46 for the last single week of trading, and 12.01 for the last 200 days.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund [HFRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund [HFRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $247 million, or 57.75% of HFRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HFRO stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 3,922,751, which is approximately -21.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,726,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.24 million in HFRO stocks shares; and UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC, currently with $17.81 million in HFRO stock with ownership of nearly -3.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund [NYSE:HFRO] by around 7,429,921 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 7,617,059 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 16,702,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,749,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HFRO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,553,824 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 4,569,442 shares during the same period.