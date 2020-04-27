Market Analysts see Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ZSAN] price surged by 2.14 percent to reach at $0.01. A sum of 1604919 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.59M shares. Zosano Pharma Corporation shares reached a high of $0.7196 and dropped to a low of $0.675 until finishing in the latest session at $0.71.

The one-year ZSAN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.31. The average equity rating for ZSAN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZSAN shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZSAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Zosano Pharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2017, representing the official price target for Zosano Pharma Corporation stock. On November 11, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for ZSAN shares from 11 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zosano Pharma Corporation is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

ZSAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.29. With this latest performance, ZSAN shares gained by 22.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZSAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.19 for Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6438, while it was recorded at 0.7014 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6208 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zosano Pharma Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ZSAN is now -141.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -168.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -267.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 189.02. Additionally, ZSAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] managed to generate an average of -$671,232 per employee.Zosano Pharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

ZSAN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zosano Pharma Corporation posted -0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.78/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZSAN.

Zosano Pharma Corporation [ZSAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 25.80% of ZSAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZSAN stocks are: AISLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,718,226, which is approximately 33.997% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 1,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $715000.0 in ZSAN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $680000.0 in ZSAN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zosano Pharma Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Zosano Pharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ZSAN] by around 1,178,451 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 259,578 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 5,375,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,813,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZSAN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 293,147 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 131,921 shares during the same period.