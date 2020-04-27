Monday, April 27, 2020
Market Analysts see Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] falling to $92. Time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford
Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ: XLNX] closed the trading session at $89.74 on 04/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $86.30, while the highest price level was $89.90. The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.21 percent and weekly performance of 0.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, XLNX reached to a volume of 2851317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XLNX shares is $95.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XLNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Xilinx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Xilinx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $115 to $106, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on XLNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xilinx Inc. is set at 4.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for XLNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for XLNX in the course of the last twelve months was 36.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.40.

XLNX stock trade performance evaluation

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, XLNX shares gained by 19.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XLNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.05 for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.72, while it was recorded at 88.57 for the last single week of trading, and 95.20 for the last 200 days.

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.94 and a Gross Margin at +66.59. Xilinx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.06.

Return on Total Capital for XLNX is now 21.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.84. Additionally, XLNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.98.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Xilinx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xilinx Inc. posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XLNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xilinx Inc. go to 7.45%.

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,403 million, or 85.00% of XLNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XLNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,343,864, which is approximately -2.381% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,328,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in XLNX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $979.53 million in XLNX stock with ownership of nearly 63.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xilinx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ:XLNX] by around 23,166,733 shares. Additionally, 416 investors decreased positions by around 32,481,357 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 149,421,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,070,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XLNX stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,410,997 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 4,535,625 shares during the same period.

