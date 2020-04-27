Market Analysts see Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] traded at a high on 04/24/20, posting a 2.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.14. The results of the trading session contributed to over 16264321 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Southwestern Energy Company stands at 10.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.63%.

The market cap for SWN stock reached $1.75 billion, with 557.61 million shares outstanding and 538.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.10M shares, SWN reached a trading volume of 16264321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $2.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has SWN stock performed recently?

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.05. With this latest performance, SWN shares gained by 68.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.55 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.92, while it was recorded at 3.09 for the last single week of trading, and 1.99 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.04 and a Gross Margin at +17.35. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.33.

Return on Total Capital for SWN is now 5.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.78. Additionally, SWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] managed to generate an average of $965,330 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southwestern Energy Company posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN.

Insider trade positions for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

There are presently around $2,023 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 83,956,854, which is approximately 29.176% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 81,194,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.95 million in SWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $239.59 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 5.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 114,989,331 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 60,790,392 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 468,374,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 644,153,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,281,072 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 31,055,323 shares during the same period.