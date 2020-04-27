Market Analysts see Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] gaining to $144. Time to buy?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] traded at a high on 04/24/20, posting a 1.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $150.03. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1446658 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Digital Realty Trust Inc. stands at 2.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.37%.

The market cap for DLR stock reached $39.07 billion, with 260.41 million shares outstanding and 259.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, DLR reached a trading volume of 1446658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $140.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock. On September 19, 2019, analysts increased their price target for DLR shares from 118 to 122.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc. is set at 7.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLR in the course of the last twelve months was 68.08.

How has DLR stock performed recently?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.56. With this latest performance, DLR shares gained by 23.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.70 for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.67, while it was recorded at 147.23 for the last single week of trading, and 125.70 for the last 200 days.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.74 and a Gross Margin at +26.55. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.20.

Return on Total Capital for DLR is now 1.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.28. Additionally, DLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] managed to generate an average of $374,039 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings analysis for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 70.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. go to 16.66%.

Insider trade positions for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]

There are presently around $41,526 million, or 90.50% of DLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,238,550, which is approximately 0.598% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 26,462,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.97 billion in DLR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.14 billion in DLR stock with ownership of nearly -5.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 518 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:DLR] by around 37,260,970 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 25,862,032 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 213,663,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,786,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLR stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,886,621 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 3,759,753 shares during the same period.