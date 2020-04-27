Market Analysts see CURO Group Holdings Corp. [CURO] falling to $15. Time to buy?

CURO Group Holdings Corp. [NYSE: CURO] traded at a high on 04/24/20, posting a 23.96 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.57. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1786928 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CURO Group Holdings Corp. stands at 15.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.20%.

The market cap for CURO stock reached $253.47 million, with 38.58 million shares outstanding and 15.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 453.65K shares, CURO reached a trading volume of 1786928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CURO Group Holdings Corp. [CURO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CURO shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CURO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for CURO Group Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Buckingham Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2019, representing the official price target for CURO Group Holdings Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CURO Group Holdings Corp. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CURO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for CURO in the course of the last twelve months was 0.40.

How has CURO stock performed recently?

CURO Group Holdings Corp. [CURO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.73. With this latest performance, CURO shares gained by 22.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CURO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.32 for CURO Group Holdings Corp. [CURO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.37, while it was recorded at 5.53 for the last single week of trading, and 11.41 for the last 200 days.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. [CURO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CURO Group Holdings Corp. [CURO] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.17 and a Gross Margin at +77.23. CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.10.

Return on Total Capital for CURO is now 18.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 661.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CURO Group Holdings Corp. [CURO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,812.49. Additionally, CURO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 84.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,743.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CURO Group Holdings Corp. [CURO] managed to generate an average of $25,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.

Earnings analysis for CURO Group Holdings Corp. [CURO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CURO Group Holdings Corp. posted 0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CURO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CURO Group Holdings Corp. go to 24.46%.

Insider trade positions for CURO Group Holdings Corp. [CURO]

There are presently around $115 million, or 43.50% of CURO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CURO stocks are: FFL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 4,529,296, which is approximately -33.191% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; SECOND CURVE CAPITAL LLC, holding 1,761,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.57 million in CURO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.54 million in CURO stock with ownership of nearly -0.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CURO Group Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. [NYSE:CURO] by around 4,363,842 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 5,986,957 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,227,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,578,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CURO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,269,883 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,220,677 shares during the same period.