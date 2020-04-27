Market Analysts see Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] price surged by 2.79 percent to reach at $0.01. A sum of 1397981 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.52M shares. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $0.54 and dropped to a low of $0.50 until finishing in the latest session at $0.52.

The one-year AMPE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.44. The average equity rating for AMPE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMPE shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2014, representing the official price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.10.

AMPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.57. With this latest performance, AMPE shares gained by 45.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.58 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5372, while it was recorded at 0.5207 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4978 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for AMPE is now -282.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -211.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -233.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.80. Additionally, AMPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] managed to generate an average of -$592,609 per employee.Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 12.10% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,352,988, which is approximately 0.023% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,309,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $686000.0 in AMPE stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $628000.0 in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly 202.304% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 3,179,328 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,486,302 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 10,192,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,858,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,178,657 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,215,117 shares during the same period.